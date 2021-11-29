5 to Try: The Post wants your picks for best local stores for holiday shopping 🎁

The holiday season is upon us, and that means you’ll need to be on the lookout for gifts for friends and family.

You may have heard about the supply chain disruptions wreaking havoc on Americans’ gift-buying plans.

But there is one sure-fire way of avoiding your online orders arriving too late: buying local.

That’s why on this latest edition of “5 to Try,” we want your recommendations for best locally owned shops in Johnson County at which to buy unique and memorable holiday gifts.

We’re looking for the names of shops and stores and even your picks for what specific items would make good gifts and stocking stuffers.

Tell us what you like about the store and why their inventory makes for a good gift-buying experience.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our ‘5 to Try.’

