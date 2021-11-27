Your Community: Writing event series with Michael Kleber-Diggs

Writers, poets and literary lovers won’t want to miss the upcoming special writing event series at Johnson County Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to get writing tips and meet author Michael Kleber-Diggs. In this series, Michael will discuss the power of poetry, how he engaged with the writing community and how to create compelling essays using writing exercises.

Michael Kleber-Diggs is a poet, essayist, and literary critic. His debut poetry collection, Worldly Things, won the Max Ritvo Poetry Prize and was published by Milkweed Editions in June of this year. Among other places, Michael’s writing has appeared, or is forthcoming, in Great River Review, Water~Stone Review, Poem-a-Day, Poetry Daily, Poetry Northwest, Potomac Review, Hunger Mountain, Memorious, and a few anthologies.

Michael is a past Fellow with the Givens Foundation for African American Literature, a past-winner of the Loft Mentor Series in Poetry, and the former Poet Laureate of Anoka County libraries. His work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and Best of the Net and has been supported by the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Jerome Foundation. Michael is married to Karen Kleber-Diggs, a tropical horticulturist and orchid specialist. Karen and Michael have a daughter who is pursuing a BFA in Dance Performance at SUNY Purchase.

Johnson County Library is hosting the following special virtual events with Michael Kleber-Diggs:

Meet the Author: Michael Kleber-Diggs in Conversation with Hadara Bar-Nadav

Tuesday, December 7

Michael discusses the power of poetry with Harada Bar-Nadav, Professor of English in the MFA program at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Pathway to Publication with Michael Kleber-Diggs

Wednesday, December 8

Michael outlines the ways he engaged with his writing community, eventually leading to publication of his poetry collection Worldly Things.

Writing the Personal Essay with Michael Kleber-Diggs

Saturday, December 11

Michael will guide attendees through exercises that will translate personal experiences to compelling essays.

This Michael Kleber-Diggs writing event series will be held online and registration is required. To secure your spot for these events, register today by visiting the online event calendar at jocolibrary.org.

