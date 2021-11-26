Looking for Black Friday deals? Here are 4 small JoCo shops to check out

It’s that time of year again as this weekend will be the official kick-off for holiday shopping with events like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

While many people will be standing in line at their local Walmart or Target to get their hands on some big deals, Johnson Countians can also show local small businesses some love this holiday season.

Here are some small, locally owned Johnson County businesses offering post-Thanksgiving holiday shopping deals this weekend.

en.sem.ble – Downtown Overland Park

Selling a variety of women’s clothing from tops to bottoms to dresses, the owners of this local boutique pride themselves on providing carefully curated clothing, accessories and home goods.

en.semb.le started as an online shop in 2017 before opening their own brick-and-mortar storefront on Santa Fe Drive in downtown Overland Park in 2018.

For Black Friday, the boutique will be offering 30% off entire purchases from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 25% off entire purchases from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 20% off entire purchases from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Located at 7941 Santa Fe Dr., en.semb.le will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Black Friday. The store is also open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.

Lulu’s Boutique – Downtown Mission

This store bills itself as an environmentally friendly, artsy shop featuring “pre-loved” designer and vintage clothing, accessories and local artisanal goods.

Additionally, this shop in the Downtown Mission District on Johnson Drive has a gift shop section supplied with a large array of locally made jewelry, gifts and more.

The store says it will have a special event for Small Business Saturday this coming weekend in which the first 20 customers who spend $75 or more will receive a free totebag with their purchase.

Located at 6017 Johnson Dr., Lulu’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Black Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.

ShananiGanns – Downtown Shawnee

Selling a variety of items from men and women’s clothing to little knick knacks, ShananiGanns could be your one-stop shop this weekend for some local holiday shopping.

This Black Friday, the boutique is going all out with a their grab bag sale. Customers who spend $50 in store will receive a bag full of goodies from the boutique. A third of the bags will randomly have a golden ticket for an extra special prize.

Additional deals on items in the shop will be announced Friday morning when the store opens.

Located at 11006 Johnson Dr., ShananiGanns will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Black Friday. The boutique will also be open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.

Clique Boutique – The Shops of Prairie Village

Sitting at the heart of Prairie Village, Clique is a unique women’s boutique that brings the latest women’s fashion to its customers.

Since opening its doors in 2011, the boutique has offered access to classic clothing, women’s accessories and home accessories.

Instead of just having a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday sale, the store is putting on a Thanksgiving sale for 25% off select designer brands from now until Nov. 29.

Located at 6951 Tomahawk Rd., Clique will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Black Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Small Business Saturday.