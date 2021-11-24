Shawnee woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Las Vegas, according to Nevada officials

A two-vehicle accident early Sunday in Las Vegas, Nev., claimed the life of Gina Arzter, 54, of Shawnee.

Nine other people were injured in the crash, which occurred at about 1:19 a.m. Sunday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Officials say a Chevrolet Suburban with a driver and seven passengers, including Artzer, was exiting northbound Interstate 15 at Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas when a westbound Ford Explorer ran a red light and collided with the Suburban.

The Suburban overturned multiple times and struck a light pole, according to the Highway Patrol.

Images of the post-wreck scene show the Suburban laying on its side, its passenger side doors completely crushed.

CBS affiliate 8NewsNow in Las Vegas, first reported the crash Sunday.

Artzer is the only person who died in the crash. Seven other people in the Suburban with Artzer were transported to a local hospital in Las Vegas. Some sustained serious injuries and remain hospitalized.

A man and woman in the Ford Explorer also suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Some people who knew Artzer took to social media this week to grieve their loss.

Multiple commenters on Facebook mentioned Artzer’s work in connection with a dance and gymnastics studio in Kansas City, Kan.

“I’ve been trying my best to process it all but I still just can’t believe this terrible thing has happened to such amazing human beings,” said Shar Hester on Facebook. “You all have been such an influence on so many lives, no ones knows the power of a dance family unless you have one. Gina Artzer, you were one of my first gymnastics coaches and everyone’s favorite to see, our GG!”

The Nevada Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Officials told the Post it will take several business days before a full crash report can be accessed by the public.