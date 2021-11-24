Briefly Noted: Johnson County airports, transportation businesses tap into $1.2 million in federal relief

Johnson County airports, transportation businesses tap into $1.2 million in federal relief

Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas District 3 on Monday announced that nearly $1.2 million in federal pandemic relief aid has been granted to airports and transportation businesses in the Third District of Kansas.

“As the holiday season approaches and folks get back to traveling to see their loved ones, I’m glad to announce that these transportation businesses are getting much-needed help to stay fully staffed and serve our community safely,” Davids said. “These grants not only help local businesses keep their doors open, they also support our economic recovery broadly by ensuring folks feel safe as they start to travel again.”

Four local businesses will receive economic relief funds. New Century Airport and Johnson County Executive Airport have received $91,000 in aid through the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services program. The funds can be used to cover personnel costs and pay for enhanced cleaning, santization and services to prevent or mitigate the spread of pathogens.

Plus, about $1.16 million was awarded to Wheatland Enterprises of Leawood and Crossroads Tours of Olathe. These funds are designed to help cover payroll costs, purchase personal protective equipment, perform maintenance on equipment and facilities, and pay rent and insurance, among other purposes.