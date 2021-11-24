5 to Try: JoCo spots we’re thankful for (and want to visit this holiday weekend) 🙏

We at the Post have a lot to be thankful for this year, and so, apparently, do our readers.

Earlier this year, we launched our “5 to Try” series. Each week, we ask our readers to submit their recommendations for the best that Johnson County has to offer, from coziest coffee shops to most perfect pizzas.

We didn’t offer a new “5 to Try” category this week because — like you, hopefully — we’re taking some time off on Thursday and Friday.

Our plans include spending time with family, watching some football, doing a bit of local holiday shopping and (would you believe it?) getting outdoors.

So, we thought we’d offer you some of our best “5 to Try” highlights from the past two months, straight from our thankful readers’ mouths, so you can better enjoy your long weekend in Johnson County with some of their top recommendations.

And look out for our list coming later this morning of places you can support local small businesses on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Where to get caffeinated — Hattie’s Fine Coffee

This Corinth Square joint in Prairie Village offers a great pit stop if you’re out shopping.

Known for its cozy spaces for sitting and chatting, it also has a well-appointed patio for a weekend where temperatures could reach the 60s.

Hattie’s Fine Coffee offers smooth coffee any way you like it, as well as a robust variety of juices, smoothies and teas.

Located at 4195 Somerset Drive, Hattie’s Fine Coffee is plans to be open for full hours on Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Honorable mentions: Urban Prairie in Mission, Black Dog Coffeehouse in Lenexa

Where to get outside — Variety KC Playground (Leawood)

There may come a time this weekend when you just have to get out of the house.

Luckily, it’s looking rather un-Thanksgiving-y in terms of weather in Kansas City, with sunny skies and temperatures expected to reach into the 50s and 60s.

Perfect playground weather, in other words, especially if you have young ones who need to burn off some post-pumpkin pie energy.

The Variety KC Playground at 10601 Lee Boulevard in Leawood City Park is about as good as it gets.

There’s a creative mix of swings and slides and offers activities and implements for all children. It was one of the first inclusive playgrounds in the metro when it opened in 2017.

Honorable Mentions: Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village, Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee

Where to watch some football — Coach’s Bar and Grill

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without some football, and we recently got our readers’ selections for best sports bars in Johnson County, so you have options.

The Chiefs have a bye, but Mizzou, KU and K-State are all in action this long weekend.

One of our favorite sports-watching spots is Coach’s, which offers two locations in Overland Park.

Known for its signature burgers and chicken sandwiches, Coach’s keeps it fresh with a wide and varied menu of tasty starters and cakes from Dolce Bakery.

There is one location at 6700 College Boulevard and another at 9089 W. 135th St. Check their website to see about any holiday hours changes.

Honorable Mentions: Sully’s in Mission, Maloney’s in Overland Park

Where to go when you’re tired of turkey — Old Shawnee Pizza

When the turkey is all gone, or when you’re just tired of leftovers, you may consider hitting up the most recommended pizza joint from our readers: Old Shawnee Pizza.

You could get it to go and enjoy a comfy night at home with the family, or dine in at either of its two Johnson County locations in Lenexa or downtown Shawnee.

They’re closed Thanksgiving Day but plan to be open the rest of the weekend.

Honorable Mentions: Tay’s Burger Shack in Overland Park, El Fogón in Overland Park (for tacos)

Where to get a sweet treat (when pie isn’t enough) — Fairway Creamery

Donuts? Ice cream? Both?

If you still have some room in your stomach this weekend for some delectable treats, there’s few that do it better than Fairway Creamery in Fairway.

In a short time, this place has become known for both its fancy donuts and gourmet ice creams.

You may want to let the pecan pie settle before trekking over here.

Fairway Creamery at 5938 Mission Road is typically open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, but hours may vary due to the holidays.

Honorable mention: Mr. D’s Donut Shop in Shawnee