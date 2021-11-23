Man arrested following standoff in Overland Park after woman reported he held gun to her head

The Overland Park Police Department SWAT Team arrested a man after an approximately four-hour standoff at an apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that officers responded to The Village Apartments near 79th Street and Grant Lane at 12:20 p.m.

A woman walked into the Myron E. Scafe Building, one of the department’s stations located at 8500 Antioch Road, alleging that a man “punched her, slapped her, and held a gun to her head” in the apartment.

The man was said to still be inside the apartment.

“It was a subject that barricaded himself,” Captain Steven Edwards said. “We were out there to take him into custody, and we resolved it peacefully.”

Edwards did not elaborate on the reason for the man’s arrest, only saying, “it was a probable cause arrest.”

Radio traffic indicates that tactical officers, along with an armored vehicle and the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team all responded to the area around 1 p.m.

The man, only identified as a 25-year-old resident of Junction City, Kan., surrendered to officers around 4 p.m.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Captain Edwards says no one reported any injuries.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.