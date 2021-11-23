Kansas Legislature passes bill on vaccine exemptions — see how JoCo lawmakers voted

In a one-day special session Monday, the Kansas Legislature approved a measure that will make it easier for workers to claim exemptions from employers with vaccine requirements.

According to the HB 2001, employers are prohibited from asking questions about an employee’s religious or moral convictions in requesting exemptions from vaccination.

The bill also establishes a process for imposing large fines against employers who deny exemptions. In addition, it makes people who are fired or quit over vaccine requirements eligible for unemployment payments.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said late Monday night that she plans on signing the measure into law.

Here’s how lawmakers from Johnson County lawmakers voted on the bill:

Kansas House of Representatives

Chris Croft (Republican, Overland Park): YES

Owen Donohoe (Republican, Shawnee): NO

Charlotte Esau (Republican, Olathe): YES

Linda Featherston (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jo Ella Hoye (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Timothy H. Johnson (Republican, Bonner Springs): YES

Megan Lynn (Republican, Olathe): Absent, did not vote

Cindy Neighbor (Democrat, Shawnee): NO

Jarrod Ousley (Democrat, Merriam): Absent, did not vote

Mari-Lynn Poskin (Democrat, Leawood): NO

John Resman (Republican, Olathe): YES

Susan Ruiz (Democrat, Shawnee): NO

Ron Ryckman (Republican, Olathe): YES

Stephanie Sawyer Clayton (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Jerry Stogsdill (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO

Bill Sutton (Republican, Gardner): YES

Sean E. Tarwater Sr. (Republican, Stilwell): YES

Adam T. Thomas (Republican, Olathe): YES

John Toplikar (Republican, Olathe): YES

Carl Turner (Republican, Leawood): YES

Lindsay Vaughn (Democrat, Overland Park): NO

Brandon Woodard (Democrat, Lenexa): NO

Rui Xu (Democrat, Westwood): NO

Kansas Senate