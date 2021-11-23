Kansas Legislature passes bill on vaccine exemptions — see how JoCo lawmakers voted

In a one-day special session Monday, the Kansas Legislature approved a measure that will make it easier for workers to claim exemptions from employers with vaccine requirements.
According to the HB 2001, employers are prohibited from asking questions about an employee’s religious or moral convictions in requesting exemptions from vaccination.
The bill also establishes a process for imposing large fines against employers who deny exemptions. In addition, it makes people who are fired or quit over vaccine requirements eligible for unemployment payments.
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said late Monday night that she plans on signing the measure into law.
Here’s how lawmakers from Johnson County lawmakers voted on the bill:
Kansas House of Representatives
- Chris Croft (Republican, Overland Park): YES
- Owen Donohoe (Republican, Shawnee): NO
- Charlotte Esau (Republican, Olathe): YES
- Linda Featherston (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
- Jo Ella Hoye (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
- Timothy H. Johnson (Republican, Bonner Springs): YES
- Megan Lynn (Republican, Olathe): Absent, did not vote
- Cindy Neighbor (Democrat, Shawnee): NO
- Jarrod Ousley (Democrat, Merriam): Absent, did not vote
- Mari-Lynn Poskin (Democrat, Leawood): NO
- John Resman (Republican, Olathe): YES
- Susan Ruiz (Democrat, Shawnee): NO
- Ron Ryckman (Republican, Olathe): YES
- Stephanie Sawyer Clayton (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
- Jerry Stogsdill (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO
- Bill Sutton (Republican, Gardner): YES
- Sean E. Tarwater Sr. (Republican, Stilwell): YES
- Adam T. Thomas (Republican, Olathe): YES
- John Toplikar (Republican, Olathe): YES
- Carl Turner (Republican, Leawood): YES
- Lindsay Vaughn (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
- Brandon Woodard (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
- Rui Xu (Democrat, Westwood): NO
Kansas Senate
- Molly Baumgardner (Republican, Louisburg): YES
- Ethan Corson (Democrat, Prairie Village): NO
- Beverly Gossage (Republican, Eudora): YES
- Cindy Holscher (Democrat, Overland Park): NO
- Rob Olson (Republican, Olathe): YES
- Pat Pettey (Democrat, Kansas City): Absent, did not vote
- Dinah Sykes (Democrat, Lenexa): NO
- Mike Thompson (Republican, Shawnee): YES
- Kellie Warren (Republican, Leawood): YES
