‘Hats and shoes’ and dresses pave a trip down memory lane at Johnson County Museum’s All-Electric House

Annie and Norton Rixey’s living room in Lake Waukomis, Mo., is filled with boxes that contain programs, newspaper clippings, scrapbooks and photo albums.

“This is Mary Ellen,” said Annie, pointing to a framed photo. “And this was when she was the American Royal Queen. So we have a lot of queen stuff. There’s just copies and copies of the newspaper.”

Norton’s mom, Mary Ellen (Ash) Rixey, was the American Royal Queen in 1950. She went on to work for the Donnelly Garment Company in downtown Kansas City, Mo., modeled Nelly Don clothes and designed fashion shows at regional department stores.

Mary Ellen married a cattle trader and moved to Fairway in 1957, where she raised two boys. She later specialized in medical records. But Norton said that staying trim and fashionable remained important to his mother.

“Have lipstick, will travel,” he said with a laugh. “Red lipstick.”

When Mary Ellen died in 2019, the attic of her suburban home was stuffed, including rows of mothballed dresses from her 1950s fashion career. About a dozen dresses, including Nelly Dons, were donated to the historical fashion collection at Johnson County Community College.

“She would be outstandingly happy that, first of all, some of these dresses could continue to be shown,” he said. “And, the fact that they will maybe be able to be kept for another 50 years, 80 years, 100, however long it takes.”

The fashion collection is housed in the Midwest Trust Center on the JCCC campus. The garments are arranged by designers on one side, and by decades, from the 1850s through the 1990s, on the other side.

“We have hats and shoes and we have probably, you know, 1,500 to 2,000 pieces,” said Britt Benjamin, fashion merchandising and design associate professor at JCCC.

She added, “I do like that we’ve left it for students to see and interact with it and didn’t really go super behind glass kind of situation.”

On a visit a few weeks ago, Benjamin walked up to about a dozen mannequins in a circle decked out in 1950s holiday fashion, ready to be transported to the Johnson County Museum.

“So this is Mary Ellen Rixey’s dress,” she said. “It’s a burgundy taffeta with polka dot felt.”

There’s also a bright green satin dress with white fur cuffs and a red overcoat in heavy silk satin. The combination was a color palette for Kansas City women, who shopped at department stores such as Harzfeld’s, Woolf Brothers and Swanson’s.

Fashion in the 1950s, said Benjamin, turned away from the military silhouettes of the 1940s to what was called “the new look.”

“So the new look was Christian Dior’s look after World War II,” she said, “which was big, full skirts, narrow waist, sloped shoulders.”

Fashion design student Katelyne Kratofil previously studied 1950s furniture and interiors, but now she’s making connections to the fashions of the era.

“It’s a long, ankle-length floor line, blush pink taffeta gown. It’s got a really full skirt,” Kratofil said, as she described a dress designed by Martin Simon.

“This is really pretty, curved, it’d be considered a sweetheart neckline, with this really ornate, curved gold beading that kind of follows along that neckline. It’s slightly off the shoulder. It’s gorgeous. I love it,” Kratofil exclaimed.