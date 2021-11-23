Briefly Noted: Shawnee Town 1929 wins technology award for Virtual 360 Tour

Shawnee Town 1929 wins technology award for Virtual 360 Tour

Shawnee Town 1929 earlier this month received the 2021 Technology Award from the Kansas Museum’s Association.

The award recognizes the local museum for its efforts to create the Virtual 360 Tour, which allowed guests to tour the space during the pandemic-related shutdown. The virtual tour also gives guests a sneak peek of the museum so they can check it out before visiting in person. Click here to see the tour.