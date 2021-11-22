Shawnee commission advances Willow Ridge Villas townhome project near K-7

A new townhome development is coming to southwestern Shawnee next to K-7 Highway.

Howard Builders LLC is planning to build Willow Ridge Villas, which comprise 21 residential units in six attached townhome-style buildings on just over two acres in the 7200-7300 blocks of Silverheel Street.

After some discussion, the Shawnee Planning Commission earlier this month voted 8-0 to approve a preliminary development plan for Willow Ridge Villas as well as rezoning the site from agricultural to planned unit development mixed residential. Commissioners Carrie Bingham, John Montgomery and Carol Norman were absent.

Development plans for the site indicate that Willow Ridge Villas will have a mix of duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes with the site, a common green space with central gazebo structure featuring open seating and a barbecue grill, and 42 parking spots.

Residential units will have a mix of 12 2,000-square-foot four-bedroom units and nine 1,800-square-foot three-bedroom units.

Each building will be two stories with two and a half baths, a full basement and a single-car garage. The basements are intended to provide refuge as a storm shelter.

The developer reported that Willow Ridge Villas will be owner-occupied and have a homeowners association that will include lawn maintenance.

A few commissioners expressed concerns that the site lacks enough parking to collect on site, creating traffic safety issues.

A representative of the developer told the commission at its Nov. 15 meeting they could consider widening the driveways or making other parking accommodations. Parking will likely be addressed again during discussion of a final plat for the project.

The Shawnee City Council is slated to consider this project Dec. 13.

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city website. Discussion begins at 2:50:34.