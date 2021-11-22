Updates from Johnson County Community College: ‘Tis the season for giving

We’re constantly reminded of just how generous our JCCC community is, especially this time of year. With your support, we can ease the burden of fulfilling basic daily needs so our students can focus on their education. Read on to learn how you can help make a difference this holiday season!

JCCC Gives 2021

JCCC Student Senate is making the holidays happier for those who need it most through JCCC Gives 2021. This annual project provides assistance with holiday gifts. This year, JCCC Gives is supporting 18 individuals. Here are two ways you can help:

“Adopt” someone from the Giving Tree located in COM 309

Consider a monetary donation through the JCCC Foundation – donations of any amount will be accepted and used toward the purchase of gifts for the Giving Tree.

All gift donations need to be purchased by Dec. 1 and all monetary donations are due by Dec. 17.

Cavalier MealSHARE Program

The Cavalier MealSHARE Program was established to address the emerging food insecurity crisis. “Dining Dollars” are loaded directly onto JCCC ID cards, which allows students to purchase food items with discretion at any Dining Services location. This program guarantees students in need have access to free, healthy food while on campus.

A donation of only $7 feeds one student for a day, $49 funds a full week and $833 will cover an entire semester. Learn more about the program and donate today!

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday – a special day dedicated to helping others – is right around the corner! On Tuesday, Nov. 30, help us stock the shelves of the Student Basic Needs Center with much-needed food, school supplies and hygiene products.

$10 gift buys 2 bags of fresh fruit

$20 gift buys 8 boxes of oatmeal

$30 gift buys 6 boxes of pasta, 4 jars of pasta sauce and 10 bags of frozen vegetables

Learn more about Giving Tuesday, the Student Basic Needs Center and how you can support.

Wreaths Across America

The JC Student Veterans of America club is honoring our fallen heroes by laying remembrance wreaths at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens on Dec. 18.

Each wreath costs $15.00 and $5.00 of every purchase will be donated to JCCC Gives 2021. Learn more and sponsor a wreath here.

Donate to the JCCC Foundation

The JCCC Foundation strives to provide access to education for all students, a feat that would not be possible without the unwavering support of our community.

Your donation can impact a variety of options and interests, from establishing or supporting student scholarships, to personal endowments, memorial gifts and more. View each giving option and consider a donation today.

Thank You!

We’re thankful for the generous and ongoing support from our community. Whether you choose to donate time or resources, every contribution counts. Thank you for making this another successful year for our students!