Your Community: Your Black Friday advantage

Don’t let the stress of Black Friday shopping keep you from buying some amazing gifts. Picking that perfect something for those special people in your life should be stress-free and fun. But that’s not always the case as you may wonder if a product is worth your money or if it will be reliable. With so many choices, how can you be sure? Johnson County Library has just the resource just for you. With your Johnson County Library card, you get access to Consumer Reports! A trusted source of impartial reviews and product testing since 1936, Consumer Reports covers products like cars, electronics, household appliances and much more, plus recommendations for services like banking, insurance and travel.

Save time and money shopping with unlimited access to ratings and reviews for 8,500+ products and services. Keep up on the latest consumer news, reliability ratings and learn the best time to buy certain products.

Deals

Shop the best deals handpicked by experts and save money on top-rated products. Explore the best Black Friday deals on products like TVs, kitchen appliances, laptops, tablets, consumer electronics and more.

News

Stay current with the latest product releases, previews, recalls, helpful tips, recommendations and more. Be sure to check out the gift guides and learn where to find the best deals.

Magazine

View current and past issues of Consumer Reports magazine. Each issue contains valuable reviews, ratings and reports on the latest issues consumers face.

Video

Watch how-to, first impression, discussion and buying guide videos on-demand.

Access to impartial reviews from a trusted source can reduce shopping stress and provide a huge confidence boost. It certainly makes the research and buying process much more manageable and pleasant. If you’re one to second guess your purchases, it’s great to know that you don’t have to do it all on your own.

Make buying easier and less stressful with Consumer Reports. Membership fees are typically required to access certain content but your Johnson County Library card unlocks access at no cost. Get started today at jocolibrary.org/research/consumer-reports.