SMSD News: COVID-19 mitigation update

In the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) we are pleased that mitigation efforts have supported the top priority to keep schools open and safe this year.

On November 15, 2021, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education approved an updated COVID-19 mitigation plan and winter guidance for events with this priority in mind.

COVID-19 Mitigation Plan

The COVID-19 mitigation plan adopted by the Board can be viewed in its entirety here.

This plan includes many of the same mitigation measures that have been in place this year, including all students learning onsite.

However, there are several noteworthy changes set to go into effect on January 3, 2022:

Mask wearing inside middle school and high school buildings is optional for students and staff.

If a middle or high school building reaches 3% or > exclusion and quarantine, the building will return to full mask requirements. The building will remain masked for at least 14 days and until the percentage of recommended exclusions and quarantines is < 3 %.

This plan also outlines changes to testing procedures, with Test to Stay for students and staff beginning on January 4, 2022. For unvaccinated students who elect this procedure, daily testing will occur for 7 days after exposure to a positive case.

Guidance for Winter Events

The Board of Education also adopted Winter Event guidelines for the 2021-22 school year.

Click here to read the SMSD Guidance for Winter Events.

Notably, these guidelines include changes to measures related to outside guests and field trips at the elementary level. At the secondary level, the guidance notes masks will be optional indoors and includes changes to measures for outside guests.

The SMSD will continue to work closely with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) to monitor the spread of the virus and follow the recommendations of the public health department with respect to addressing positive cases, presumed positive cases, and exposures.

The Shawnee Mission School District recognizes the strongest mitigating measures are found in the immunity gained from vaccines. The SMSD reserves the right to change mitigating measures at any point by action of the Board of Education or Superintendent, as necessary.

For more information and resources related to COVID-19 mitigation, click here. We thank everyone for their work to Keep SMSD Strong.