Police search for 4 suspects following attempted armed robberies at Shawnee homes

Shawnee Police say that four suspects with guns attempted to rob a man in his western Shawnee driveway early Thursday morning.

In a news release Thursday evening, Major Jim Baker says officers were called to the 5200 block of Findley Street around 4 a.m.

“The victim reported that four white male suspects armed with handguns attempted to take his belongings and car keys at gunpoint,” Baker said in the release. “The victim was struck in the head with a handgun and sustained minor injuries but was able to run to his house.”

Recorded radio traffic states that all four suspects were wearing face masks, and two of them were carrying handguns.

All the suspects left in a red Chevrolet passenger car.

Baker says that officers were investigating the first robbery attempt when they heard gunshots several blocks away at about 5:25 a.m. Thursday.

Recorded radio traffic indicates officers were then called to a home in the 5200 block of Meadow Lark Drive, a few blocks to the west of Findley Street.

The caller reported that a front window of the house had been “shot out,” and the suspects again fled in a red passenger car.

“They [officers] determined that suspects matching the description from the [first attempted] robbery were interrupted burglarizing a vehicle by the owner and when confronted, one of the suspects shot multiple handgun rounds at the victim,” Baker said in the release. “The victim was not injured.”

Officers also investigated at least three more auto burglaries in the same area.

Baker says the suspects were described as white males, possibly in their late teens to mid-twenties. All were wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks.

Police ask residents of the area to check their security cameras for any possible footage of these suspects.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to call Shawnee police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.