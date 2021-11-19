New Charter Communications support center in Overland Park expected to bring 500 jobs to area

Charter Communications plans to bring more than 500 new jobs to the Overland Park area by the end of 2022, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday.

The telecom and cable giant, which owns Spectrum, says it plans to invest nearly $19 million in opening a new customer retention center at 8501 W. 137th St., near by the busy intersection of Antioch and 135th Street.

“Broadband investments are taking off in Kansas and Charter Communications has a leading role in making that happen,” David Toland, who serving concurrently as Kansas lieutenant governor and commerce secretary, said in a news release.

The new center will aim to provide support for the company’s 31 million customers in 41 states – including more than 130,000 customers in Kansas – under the Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services.

Charter is set to start hiring for 510 new positions at the support center beginning late this year. The company is expected to open the center in early 2022, according to a release.

Dave Lampman, a Charter executive, credited a “diverse and talented workforce in Overland Park” as part of the reason the company settled on the site in the city’s southern half.

“We look forward to beginning the hiring process soon, in support of our commitment to deliver outstanding service to our customers while providing excellent career opportunities in the community,” Lampman said.

According to the company, the new support center jobs will offer pay starting at $18 an hour, plus employee benefits and free and discounted Spectrum services.

“As we work to recover from the pandemic, there is no doubt that these kinds of opportunities are vital to help boost the health of our economy,” outgoing Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach said. “We welcome their expansion and the many additional jobs they will create.”