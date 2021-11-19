Briefly noted: Spring Hill Police Department saves newest K9 from being euthanized

Johnson County police department saves newest K9

Spring Hill Police Department’s newest k9 is Loki, a two-year-old Malinois and Shepherd mix from Olseno, Poland.

Initially, Loki was purchased by the Olathe Police Department from a kennel in Pennsylvania as their newest K9. But after a medical screening, it was discovered Loki had an undeveloped kidney.

The kennel agreed to replace Loki with another dog, however, he would be put down if sent back to the kennel.

That’s when Spring Hill stepped in as they were needing a replacement for their current K9, Niko, who was retiring at the end of the year.

Loki will eventually need to have surgery in the future, but in the meantime he is partnered with the department’s K9 handler and is ready to work as their newest K9 officer.

Jewish Family Services Hanukkah gift deliveries on Friday, Nov. 19

With Hanukkah starting Sunday night, the Jewish Family Services is providing for 300-plus families this holiday season.

From 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 19, the organization will be making Hanukkah gift deliveries to families in need.

Volunteers will gather at Jewish Community Campus at 5801 W. 115th St. in Overland Park to pick up gifts and head out to personally deliver them.

Jewish Family Services is making their deliveries this week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday so these families will have a festive double holiday.