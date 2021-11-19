5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best sports bars in Johnson County 🏀 🏈

With the Kansas City Chiefs getting back their mojo and the college football season about to hit its crescendo, we’ve been on the hunt for some of the best local sports bars in Johnson County to watch games this weekend.

Thanks to our readers for submitting more than a dozen recommendations!

We asked for your feedback on what you think are the best neighborhood bars, corner brewpubs and cozy local spots to sit back with a tasty beer or other choice beverage and enjoy the company of fellow sports fans.

Here we go…

Maloneys Sports Bar & Grill

Maloneys Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Overland Park tops this list for getting the most reader recommendations this week.

They rave about Maloneys delicious American grub and upbeat, social atmosphere.

Don’t forget the rooftop patio (though it is getting a bit chilly for that), dozens of TVs and handcrafted late-night cocktails.

Post reader Jeff Hrabe likes Maloneys because it has “tons of TVs and good food.”

Located at 7201 W. 79th St., Maloneys is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m every day of the week. Kitchen hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Wallaby’s Grill & Pub

This cozy, laid-back sports bar near 95th and Lackman in Lenexa is a go-to for many of our readers. Plus, if you’re one of those “breakfast all day” kind of people, Wallaby’s is the place to be for the Chiefs game at noon.

“Been around for over 15 years, lots of huge TVs, more of a low-key blue collar atmosphere,” said Post reader Mike Pirner.

Located at 9562 Lackman Road, Wallaby’s Grill & Pub is open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Kitchen hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Johnny’s Tavern

If you’re looking for that classic sports bar experience, then Johnny’s Tavern is certainly a must.

With 12 locations across the metro, along with franchises in Lawrence and Topeka, this sports bar is easily one of Kansas City’s most popular and well-known brands in the business.

“Best sports bar for sure — Johnny’s Tavern (all locations are great!),” said Post reader Marilyn Hammond.

Plus, Johnny’s is an official watch party spot for University of Kansas games, so come gather with your fellow Jayhawks and enjoy the game, good company and food and drink specials. As another Post reader said when touting Johnny’s: “Rock Chalk!”

Check out Johnny’s website for all their locations and hours.

Blue Moose Bar & Grill

Known for its community atmosphere and delightful menu, Blue Moose Bar & Grill in Prairie Village just might be your next spot to hit up during the big game.

This restaurant is so beloved that when it was at risk of permanently closing last year, the local community’s outpouring of support helped keep it in business. Plus, it got a new patio!

“The staff is amazing and friendly,” said Post reader Alan Lehman. “Excellent drinks, food and a great atmosphere. Also the new patio with fire pits is very cozy even in cool weather.”

Blue Moose also has other locations in Lenexa and Topeka.

Located at 4160 W. 71st St., Blue Moose Bar & Grill is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 pm. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The bar is open until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Coach’s Bar & Grill

Overland Parkers know all about this sports bar!

With two locations in their hometown, Coach’s Bar & Grill offers an upscale bar experience, plus fire pit areas on the rooftop. (Coach’s original location in south Kansas City, Mo., closed permanently in 2017 following major flooding along Indian Creek.)

Known for its signature burgers and chicken sandwiches, Coach’s keeps it fresh with a wide and varied menu of tasty starters and cakes from Dolce Bakery.

“An awesome place to enjoy a meal while taking in some sports!” said Wyatt Bobo on Facebook.

Coach’s at 6700 College Blvd. is open from 11 a.m. to close Monday through Saturday for the bar. The kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Coach’s at 9089 W. 135th St. is open 11 a.m. to close every day for the bar. The kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Honorable Mention: The Peanut

We also got quite a few recommendations from readers for The Peanut, which has four Johnson County locations.

We already featured The Peanut in our “5 to Try” for best chicken wings in Johnson County, and we wanted to make some room for other local sports bars on this list who haven’t been featured in our 5 to Try series yet.

But they’re just that good, we couldn’t totally deny our readers’ approval.