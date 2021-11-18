Johnson County Med-Act wants to add new emergency response station in Shawnee

Johnson County Med-Act, the countywide emergency responder, is planning to add a new facility on Midland Drive in south-central Shawnee.

Located on a little more than an acre of green pasture in the 16300 block of Midland Drive, the future facility will house a few ambulances and county emergency responders.

After a brief discussion, the Shawnee Planning Commission on Monday voted 8-0 to approve a final plat for the project. Commissioners Carrie Bingham, John Montgomery and Carol Norman were absent.

The Shawnee City Council is slated to consider the item Dec. 13.

Commissioner Kathy Peterson raised concerns about traffic in and out of the facility.

City staff noted that they determined the project should not negatively impact traffic in the area. The site is already zoned for professional office use.

A representative with BHC Rhodes, the civil engineer on the project, said Johnson County Med-Act’s plan is to have bays for two ambulances, with possible expansion for a third garage. Additionally, the facility will house four staff and a battalion chief who will visit on occasion.

City staff will review a site plan for the project at a later date.

Johnson County Med-Act serves all cities within Johnson County. According to the county, Med-Act currently operates 17 emergency response stations and employs 140 people.

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city website. Discussion begins at 17:29.