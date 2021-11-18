Briefly Noted: NPR report highlights racial housing covenant still on books in Prairie Village

NPR highlights racially restrictive covenant still on books with Prairie Village Homeowners Association

A new NPR report highlights racially restrictive provisions still on the books of the Prairie Village Homeowners Association, as part of a broader investigation into discriminatory language that continues to exist in housing covenants across the U.S.

“I heard the rumors, and there it was,” Prairie Village City Councilmember Inga Selders told NPR, recalling the first time she discovered the PVHA’s racist covenant language. “It was disgusting. It made my stomach turn to see it there in black-and-white.”

PVHA’s covenant still says, “None of said land may be conveyed to, used, owned, or occupied by negroes as owners or tenants.”

The NPR report concludes that such racist provisions, though no longer legally enforceable, can be found on the books of homeowners’ associations in nearly every state in the U.S., including in major cities like Chicago, St. Louis and San Diego.

But actually eliminating the language in Prairie Village — as in other cities — has proven difficult, in part, because of legal restrictions against changing a private homeowners association’s bylaws.

