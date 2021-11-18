Plan for AdventHealth campus at Lenexa City Center moves forward — here’s a timeline for its completion

The Lenexa City Council on Tuesday unanimously advanced a revised preliminary plan for the AdventHealth’s new life and wellness campus planned for Lenexa City Center.

Located on about 25 acres at the northwest corner of West 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, the AdventHealth Life Campus is set to ultimately include 11 different buildings, including a 100-bed hospital, medical offices, retail and shopping spaces and a hotel.

The city also unanimously approved an amendment to the development agreement for the project.

Because of the scope of the project, the AdventHealth Life Campus will take about a decade to complete.

Council discussion

After asking for some reassurance that the developer will mitigate traffic concerns around City Center and minimize the hospital’s impact to the nearby residential neighborhood to the north, Lenexa city leaders expressed mostly positive comments about the long-anticipated development.

“I think there’s general agreement this is a great project for City Center, Lenexa, and your efforts on our behalf and the neighbors’ gets us to a point where it’s a quiet room on the night of finals plans and what-not,” Mayor Mike Boehm said.

Other councilmembers called the project “a vast improvement” and “a great contribution” for Lenexa City Center. They also thanked the developer for working with neighboring homeowners and making adjustments.

Fencing is already coming up around the project so that infrastructure work can begin soon. Final development plans are still several months away.

Project timeline

Groundbreaking for the first phase, which includes the 100-bed hospital and a medical office building, could be in late 2022 or early 2023, and completed by late 2024 or early 2025, according to developers.

The final phase would be tentatively slated for 2032.

The development has gone through some changes, including lowering the height of the hospital, which will sit just south of the Stonecreek of Parkhurst neighborhood, from eight to five stories.

These changes took place while the project was temporarily on hold due to impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas City-based real estate agency Copaken Brooks and Overland Park-based design firm MedDevelopment are co-advising on the project for AdventHealth.