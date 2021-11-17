Whataburger has arrived in KC area — here’s when it plans to open 5 Johnson County franchises

The Kansas City metro finally has a Whataburger, which opened its first local franchise in Lee’s Summit this week to crowds and snaking lines of cars.

When can Johnson Countians expect the same? Maybe sooner rather than later.

The San Antonio-based fast food chain has already announced the opening dates for several Johnson County locations in the coming months.

A location at 8420 W. 135th St., site of a former Salty Iguana, is set to open either later this year or early 2022.

Construction on the 3,700-square-foot restaurant began back in April, when the company held a groundbreaking event.

Four other planned Johnson County locations are not far behind.

Three restaurants in Overland Park and one in Olathe are set to open on the following schedule, according to the company:

11300 Nall Avenue, Overland Park — spring 2022

95th Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park — summer 2022

Southwest corner of 159th Street and U.S. 69, Overland Park — summer 2022

14123 W. 135th St., Olathe — summer 2022

“We’re excited to bring our flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Kansas City,” said Whataburger senior area manager Mike Garza in a statement. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”

For the few who don’t already know, Whataburger’s menu features a range of burgers, sandwiches, salads, breakfast items and more.

Talk of Whataburger coming to the Kansas City area gained some added traction when Kansas City’s Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a Texas native, tweeted about his desire to have the chain in his adopted home town:

I just want a store in Kansas City! https://t.co/1kjZHw5KRv — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 16, 2018

Since then, Mahomes has become an investor in KMO Burger, a group that has partnered with Whataburger in plans to open 30 locations in Kansas and Missouri in the coming years.

By the end of 2021, Whataburger says it intends to employ more than 400 employees in the metro, with hopes of hiring more than 1,000 for local openings in 2022.