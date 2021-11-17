Mission man arrested, charged with child sex crime that allegedly occurred last Christmas

A Mission man charged with a child sex crime made his first appearance in Johnson County District Court Tuesday.

Jake Ruthrauff, 24, is charged with one felony count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Court records show the alleged crime took place between Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, 2020.

A criminal complaint alleges that Ruthrauff “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously engage[d] in lewd fondling or touching with a child” who was younger than 14.

A warrant was issued for Ruthrauff’s arrest late last week. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office’s online booking log shows Ruthrauff was taken into custody just before noon on Monday at an apartment in Mission.

The address of the apartment listed on the arrest report matches the address given in court records as Ruthrauff’s home address.

Ruthrauff remains in custody at the Johnson County Detention Center in Olathe. His bond is currently set at $250,000.

According to an online court docket, Ruthrauff appeared in custody with an attorney before a Johnson County judge on Tuesday.

Court records show the judge denied Ruthrauff’s request for a modification to his bond terms. Ruthrauff’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ruthrauff is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 24.