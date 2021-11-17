Briefly Noted: Leawood City Hall celebrates annual holiday lighting ceremony

Leawood City Hall celebrates annual holiday lighting ceremony

Mayor Peggy Dunn, members of the Leawood City Council and the surrounding community celebrated the city’s annual holiday lighting ceremony Monday evening.

The event kicked off with some classic caroling by Leawood Elementary, Leawood Stage Company and Nativity Parish School before City Hall was illuminated with hundreds of holiday lights.

Attendees enjoyed refreshments and cookies to celebrate the official start to the 2021 holiday season.

St. Joseph Church hosting blood drive Nov. 22

In response to a need to ramp up the local blood supply, St. Joseph Church in Shawnee and the Community Blood Center will host a drive for blood donations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive.

Donors will receive special shirts from the Kansas City Chiefs. Anyone who wishes to make an appointment can contact Virginia Wiedel, St. Joseph Parish blood drive coordinator at vwiedel63@gmail.com 913-268-3874.