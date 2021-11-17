ArchWell Health opens Overland Park primary care center aimed at underserved seniors

A new primary care center focused on serving seniors is now open in Overland Park.

Located at 9840 W. 87th Street, ArchWell Health held the grand opening Tuesday for its newest location.

Based in Nashville, Tenn., ArchWell Health operates 15 primary cary facilities in four states, including another location that opened Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo., near Prospect and Linwood.

ArchWell officials say they have the goal of delivering an improved level of care for the medically underserved seniors in the Overland Park area.

Heather Savedra, medical director of ArchWell Health, said a “lack of accessibility for these people to get to the doctor’s office” that causes older residents to be underserved in Overland Park and elsewhere.

To remedy that issue, ArchWell says it will provide patients with the option of free transportation to and from the Overland Park facility when they book their appointments.

In addition to providing transportation, ArchWell is focusing resources on addressing senior’s often complicated health care needs at the primary cary facility.

“We have the staff that will sort of hold their hand through the complexity of the health care system,” Savedra said. “We will be a part of helping them schedule with specialists … or whatever their health care needs may be.”

ArchWell is staffed with a lower physician-to-patient ratio, Savedra said, so each that each patient can receive one-on-one attention.

The center is also offering free consultations with social workers and nutritionists as part of their services.

“We all believe nutrition is a huge part of health, so for people to have access to someone that can educate them and help them is great,” Savedra said.

ArchWell Health’s new Overland Park location is part of a multi-state rollout planned this fall.

The company has already opened a location in Independence, Mo., and is looking to expand more in the Kansas City area in the near future.