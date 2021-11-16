With reservations, Shawnee commission approves plan to turn old Deffenbaugh home into drug treatment facility

The Shawnee Planning Commission has given the go ahead for the old Deffenbaugh mansion to be turned into a new mental health and substance abuse treatment facility.

But Monday’s vote came only after extensive discussion, punctuated by comments from a half dozen neighbors strongly opposed to the project.

Located on 105 acres at 18555 Johnson Drive, just west of Ogg Road in western Shawnee, Summit Ranch Center for Wellness would serve as an outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment facility.

After a long debate on the merits of the project and hearing neighbors’ concerns, the commission on Monday voted 7-1 to recommend approval of a revised site plan and rezoning. Chair Bruce Bienhoff cast the dissenting vote. Commissioners Carrie Bingham, John Montgomery and Carol Norman were absent.

Uncertainty over use of the site

Much discussion centered around the use of the facility, the purpose and intentions for Summit Ranch and concerns voiced by neighboring homeowners that the facility will be used for other purposes.

Site owners Brad and Ann Botteron said Summit Ranch’s stated purpose is to be a place where people who exhibit personal behaviors that cause chronic diseases may be able to regain their health.

These personal behaviors could be a “lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, tobacco use and excessive alcohol use,” they said.

“I just hope you can see our vision for this place,” said Ann Botteron on Monday. “We enjoy that it’s so green and open, and we feel it is a great place for healing.”

However, the homeowners who spoke against the project expressed concerns that the outpatient facility could lower their property values and eventually become a place to allow overnight stays as a future inpatient facility.

They were resolute in their concerns because Ascension Recovery Services, a West Virginia-based company that manages substance abuse treatment programs nationwide, is slated to manage this one as well.

According to its website, Ascension operates dozens of facilities in 23 states currently. The company says its aim is to “provide innovative solutions … and deliver high-quality clinical care for treating and managing addiction as a chronic disease.”

“It would definitely be a detriment to not only myself but also the 40 or 50 or 60 other people that live contiguous to this,” said Jean Lamfers. “And I want to seriously suggest that residential use of this as opposed to a treatment facility is a much better use for this piece of property.”

The planning commission had tabled the project earlier this month after dozens of neighboring homeowners showed up in opposition to the project. And on Monday again, some commissioners expressed hesitation before casting votes in support of the project.

“I’m at a conundrum here, and I’m looking for help,” said Commissioner Kathy Peterson. “We have what it’s inferred that it’s going to be, and what Ascension RS is, and we have what its stated purpose is. Which one is it?”

Rezoning only northern half of site to professional office

The facility plans to utilize the existing buildings on the old Deffenbaugh site, as well as the acreage of walking and riding trails, gardens and wooded areas, according to a project narrative presented to the commission.

The program is designed to offer outpatient treatment for people with anxiety, depression and substance use disorders, as well as trauma-informed care, cognitive behavioral therapy and support groups.

Since the Nov. 1 meeting when Summit Ranch was introduced, the project leaders have decided to request rezoning only the northern half of the site, which contains the house and other structures, from agricultural to professional office.

The remaining southern half and a strip along the northwest corner of the site would remain agricultural.

After asking several clarifying questions about the project, some commissioners expressed mixed feelings toward the project.

Commissioner Leo Nunnink said the treatment facility’s plans seem “somewhat vague,” as well as “fairly loose and somewhat conceptual.”

After the vote, Bienhoff told the Post he voted no out of uncertainty for the project plans and the impact on the surrounding neighbors.

The Shawnee City Council is slated to consider this project Dec. 13.

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city website. Discussion begins at 23:56.