Johnson Drive through downtown Shawnee is going down to 3 lanes — here’s why

Shawnee’s pilot project to reduce lanes and slow down traffic on Johnson Drive through the downtown area is now underway.

Crews have begun re-striping a stretch of Johnson Drive between Flint and Goddard streets. Work is slated to wrap up by Friday.

The project, also known as a “road diet,” reduces that part of Johnson Drive from five lanes (two lanes going both directions, with a shared left turn lane) to three lanes (one lane going both directions with a shared left turn lane).

The project will also add parallel and angled parking spaces along Johnson Drive, increasing total on-street parking in the downtown area from 81 to 107 spots.

In discussions over the past several weeks on this project, city leaders and staff have said this project will help slow down traffic and increase walkability and pedestrian safety downtown.

The project is also intended to emphasize that downtown Shawnee is turning into a destination place instead of a pass-through route for east-west traffic.

“We are excited about the downtown transformation that’s been happening over the past couple of years,” said Julie Breithaupt, communications manager for the city. “With more and more people making downtown Shawnee a destination, we think now is a good time to test something new to potentially tackle ongoing concerns about safety and a desire for additional and closer parking to businesses.

“We hope people will give the re-striping project a chance and then let us know what they think before our city council decides whether to make the changes permanent,” she said.

Some councilmembers who opposed the project said Johnson Drive is a vital route for east-west traffic that should remain as open to motorists as possible.

The pilot project allows time for city staff to study traffic patterns and other data and then report back to the Shawnee City Council in the spring.

The council will decide at that time whether to make the changes permanent.