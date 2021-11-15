Warby Parker, popular New York-based eyewear retailer, opens first Kansas store in Leawood

Leawood residents officially have a new place to shop for eyewear.

Warby Parker, the sunglasses and eyeglasses designer and retailer, celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Town Center Crossing at 4565 W. 119th Street on Saturday.

“Our Town Center Crossing location will make it easier for our Kansas customers to access all of their vision care needs,” Tara Khanmalek, spokesperson for Warby Parker, said in a statement.

The new store is the first-ever Warby Parker in the state of Kansas and the second in the Kansas City area. The glasses store first hit the Kansas City market with their Country Club Plaza location in 2015.

Offering what it calls stylish prescription eyewear at a “fraction of the price,” Warby Parker aims to give a pair of glasses to someone in need for every pair it sells in stores with its “Buy A Pair, Give A Pair” program.

In addition to offering eye exams, the new store carries the company’s full line of sun and optical glasses, with a selection of kids frames as well.

Also, the store sells their daily contacts brand, Scout by Warby Parker, which was first launched by the company in 2019.

The new Leawood store also features original artwork by Kansas-based, husband-and-wife team Jessica and Tad Carpenter.

They run Carpenter Collective and describe their art and design work “unique visual storytelling with a whimsical experience.”

For the grand opening, Warby Parker offered their customers a special gift-with-purchase, a “Nice to See You” tote and custom cookies from Blue Chip Cookies throughout the opening weekend.

“We’re so excited to connect with our Kansas customers and expand our presence in the Kansas City community,” Khanmalek said.

Since the New York-based company opened its first store in 2010, over 160 Warby Parker stores have opened across the country.

The company went public in September, riding a tide of increased sales and profits, which went up substantially during the pandemic.