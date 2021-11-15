‘Re-imagine 75th Street’ project along busy Shawnee traffic corridor set to get underway

Plans to improve a key section of West 75th Street through Shawnee will soon be underway.

The city is planning to upgrade 75th from Switzer to Quivira. The $4 million project includes walkability improvements and beautification elements.

In a few public meetings late last month, city staff provided updates on the status of the project as well as an overview of its details.

Here’s a look at what’s coming to that stretch of 75th:

Roadway design and layout

The Re-imagine 75th Street project consists of many elements that incorporate trafficway improvements, walkability and addition of a privacy screen wall near 75th and Nieman.

Project design and layout plans include:

Roadway reconstruction, including intersection widening and improvements at 75th and Quivira

Street resurfacing of the 75th Street corridor

Replacement of curb and gutters as well as inlets and storm sewer

Replacement of and upgrades to sidewalk and street lights

Relocation of utilities (underway now)

Building of a screen wall at the southwest corner of 75th and Nieman

Addition of streetscape items along the corridor

Project manager Cody Wilbers said the goal to build the screen wall is to limit views of a natural gas facility run by Southern Star.

The city is working on an agreement with the gas company to help pay for the wall.

Mid-America Regional Council, Transystems and the city completed a study of the corridor some time ago, according to the city of Shawnee. The design and construction plans incorporate some elements that were recommendations from the study.

Wilbers said the city has a few ideas for murals and designs that will be placed on the screen wall. Once built, the wall will be eight feet tall in most places, but a few sections where the designs will be placed will be 10 feet tall.

Current phasing plan

The current phasing plan starts at Switzer and works its way westward toward Quivira. Here are the phases:

Phase 1: Switzer to just east of Reeder Street, starting on westbound lanes and then eastbound and turn lanes

Switzer to just east of Reeder Street, starting on westbound lanes and then eastbound and turn lanes Phase 2: East of Reeder Street near apartments and Nieman intersection.

East of Reeder Street near apartments and Nieman intersection. Phase 3: Just west of Nieman intersection ending at Quivira

Wilbers said that after the first phase, the city will require the roadway to be open to two lanes of traffic each way between 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. in order to alleviate congestion.

Additionally, the Nieman intersection while under construction will be completely shut down on the weekend, from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Current project schedule

Utility relocations are already underway and should be complete through the middle of 2022. The city will approve final design plans this month, while construction should begin in March 2022 and wrap up in the fall.

A recording of the meeting is available below.