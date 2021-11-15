  Alexis Lanza  - Trees

Johnson County fall colors are everywhere — here are some of our readers’ best images

Johnson County fall

Johnson County is full of beautifully colored trees this fall! These Maple trees along Mastin Street in Shannon Valley Park are a great example. Photo courtesy of Ted Steinmeyer.

The weather is cooling down, the days are shorter and the leaves are changing. Yep, it’s officially fall in Johnson County, and we love it. 

It’s the perfect time to take a walk around your neighborhood and take in the beautiful sights, and our readers have been doing just that. 

We asked our readers to submit some fall scenes from their neck of the woods, and they didn’t disappoint.

Scroll through and let these photos submitted by our readers inspire you to get out and enjoy the colors and crisp air. (And put off thinking about what you’ll have to do once all those colorful leaves fall off.)

Colorful trees reflected in a pond.
Photo courtesy of Kim Hunter
Large red and orange tree in a residential neighborhood.
Overland Park city council member-elect Melissa Cheatham recently tweeted about the “awe-inspiring beauty” of trees. Photo courtesy of @MelissaCinOP on Twitter.
A cat sits on a window sill with a pink and red tree in the background.
Mr. Dinkles the cat enjoys a colorful view. Photo courtesy of Mary Frances Horton.
A yellow weeping cherry tree on a residential street in Mission, Kansas.
Ken Davis captured this weeping cherry tree in Mission the day before it lost its leaves. Photo courtesy of Ken Davis.
A large orange and yellow tree.
Photo courtesy of Amy Bennett
Colorful trees reflected in a body of water.
Photo courtesy of Dean Davison

 