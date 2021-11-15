Briefly Noted: Mission to host comprehensive plan open house on Nov. 16 

Mission to host comprehensive plan open house on Nov. 16

The city of Mission is hosting a comprehensive plan open house on Nov. 16.

Residents can provide feedback on the first draft of the city’s comprehensive plan for 2040 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center.

Attendees can enter to win a prize related to one of the following chapters in the comprehensive plan, as outlined online:

Natural Features and Environment for a Rain Barrel gift card

Parks and Recreation for a community center personal training gift card

Transportation and mobility for an oil change gift card

Economic revitalization for a home store gift card

Housing and neighborhoods for ar paint store gift card

Infrastructure maintenance for a running shoe gift card

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic available at Jewish Community Campus

Jewish Family Services of Kansas City is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the White Theatre at the Jewish Community Campus.

The clinic will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 as well as flu shots. Masks are required.

Johnson County Museum hosting JCCC fashion program’s Mid-Century Modern Holiday display

The Johnson County Museum’s All-Electric House is hosting a Mid-Century Modern Holiday display this holiday season.

The exhibit, which is a collaborative effort with the Johnson County Community College Fashion Merchandising & Design Program, features 1950s-era women’s holiday attire throughout the house.

The exhibit can be viewed from Nov. 20 through Jan. 8, 2022.

“Partnerships like this one with JCCC are important to the work we do at the Johnson County Museum,” said Johnson County Museum Director Mary McMurray. “With the help of JCCC’s Fashion Merchandising & Design Department, we get to interpret the house in a new way. I can’t wait to see the All-Electric House decked out for a 1950s holiday cocktail party.”

The museum and college are also hosting “Mid-Century Holiday Party Fashion,” an evening

program, on Thursday, Dec. 2. Guests age 21 and older will learn about the Mid-Century cocktail dresses and winter coats in the college’s historical fashion collection. Registration is $6 to include beer and snacks. Reservations can be made by calling 913-831-3359 or registering online here.