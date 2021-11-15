5 to Try: The Post wants your picks for best sports bars in Johnson County 🏀 🏈

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting their mojo back, and college football is reaching its peak.

In other words, it’s time to find a stool at your friendly local sports bar for an upcoming Saturday or Sunday.

So this week, the Post is looking for our readers’ recommendations for best sports bars in Johnson County.

From corner brewpubs to dependable dives, we know neighborhoods around here are abounding in spots to park it for a few hours on a fall afternoon in order to kick back, drink some suds and enjoy the big game.

As always, we ask you to send us your pick and a little bit about why this is your go-to.

Is it the atmosphere? The friendly staff? The beer selection? The vibe? We want to know, so we can make sure to check out a few before football season comes to an end.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our ‘5 to Try.’

In the meantime, check out our readers’ “5 to Try” recommendations for best locally owned coffee shops, juiciest burgers and tastiest pizza in Johnson County.