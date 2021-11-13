Your Community: Your donation makes a difference

Johnson County Library Foundation is grateful for unwavering supporters like you who have been making a difference for 25 years. Supporters have adapted to the needs of our community over the years and now, as we emerge from the pandemic, we have a unique moment to demonstrate again how essential the Johnson County Library is to each of us and our friends and families.

In 2020, the Johnson County Library Foundation provided $175,312 of support to the Library. Your financial support is more important than ever, every dollar donated benefits all Johnson Countians through lifelong learning resources. Your contributions fund resources for the collection and programs like early literacy, STEM, civic engagement and so much more.

Here are a few of the programs and resources your charitable contribution supports:

Black & Veatch MakerSpace

The Black & Veatch MakerSpace is an environment of creativity and emerging technologies. Located in the Central Resource Library, visitors can have access to 3D printing, AudioVisual production space/equipment, sewing materials, laser, CNC and vinyl cutting and a selection of computers with industry-standard software. The space also receives generous funding from Google Fiber, Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, and Black & Veatch. Watch a short video about the Foundation’s support of this program.

Collection Development

Johnson County Library strives to provide a collection that mirrors the changing needs of our community, including traditional books as well as a growing collection of e-resources. We believe this collection should be rich in ideas, information, and viewpoints from all lifestyles and each side of a topic without restrictions on access. Watch a short video about the Foundation’s support of this program.

elementia

elementia is a magazine for teens produced by teens. The publication connects published artists with talented young adults through submissions of original poetry, fiction, nonfiction, graphic stories, photography and illustrations. Since its inception in 2005, elementia has included the voices of more than 850 creative young adults. Watch a short video about the Foundation’s support of this program.

Genealogy

For many years, the Johnson County Library and the Johnson County Genealogical Society (JCGS) have had a close, supportive relationship. The Library maintains a mid-size genealogy collection, including online resources and items owned by the Library as well as items owned by JCGS, all housed side-by-side on shelving in the west-central area of the Central Resource Library. Watch a short video about the Foundation’s support of this program.

Incarcerated Services Support

Johnson County Library provides a number of literature-related workshops and services for juveniles and adults serving an incarcerated sentence. The Incarcerated Services Support programs serve the New Century Complex, Juvenile Detention Center and Olathe, Kansas courtrooms that handle many fostering cases. Watch a short video about the Foundation’s support of this program.

Summer Reading

From mid-May until the end of July, Johnson County Library helps combat summer slide by providing a free book to every child who comes into the library. By growing children’s personal libraries and helping them find intrinsic value in reading, the Library bridges that summer learning gap and invests in the future of our community. Watch a short video about the Foundation’s support of this program.

6 by 6: Ready to Read

Recognizing its unique role in brain development the Johnson County Library Foundation created 6 by 6 Ready to Read, an early literacy program in English and Spanish designed to be applicable and approachable for everyone. 6 by 6 focuses on six pre-reading skills to help kids get ready for formal education. Watch a short video about the Foundation’s support of this program.

Race Project KC

This initiative consists of a series of opportunities for teens to learn our area’s history of racial segregation and how it continues to impact us today. Students hear from experts on the topics, learn vocabulary for talking about race, build relationships with peers they might not otherwise meet, and share their own stories as they relate to the issues. Watch a short video about the Foundation’s support of this program.

With your support we can make a difference for the next 25 years. Please consider making a year-end donation to the Johnson County Library Foundation. You can donate today at jocolibraryfoundation.org/donate.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom