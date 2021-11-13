Armored vehicle, drone employed to end standoff with suspected assailant in Shawnee

Tactical officers from the Shawnee Police Department with the support of an armored vehicle from Lenexa on Friday ended a standoff by using a battering ram to break through the front door of a home where a man suspected of assault had locked himself inside.

Recorded radio traffic states that officers were called to 6308 Lakecrest Drive just before 4 p.m. on a reported armed disturbance. The caller reported a man outside the house, armed with a knife and “threatening to kill people.”

Captain Shaun Miller says officers responded to the house to investigate an alleged assault.

“The investigation revealed an assault is believed to have occurred, and as the officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he retreated into a residence,” Miller said in an emailed response to questions.

A standoff, or “Operation 100,” was initiated shortly after 5 p.m., activating the department’s STAR (Special Tactics And Response) team and officers from the Traffic Safety Unit. An armored vehicle from the Lenexa Police Department also responded to assist Shawnee’s tactical team.

“An Operation 100 was initiated, and after negotiations broke down, officers made entry when it was determined to be the most opportunistic time that created the least risk of harm to the suspect and the officers,” Miller said.

Officers used a battering ram mounted to the front of the armored vehicle to break through the house’s front door and then sent in a drone to search for the suspect. STAR team officers entered the home a few minutes later.

About 7:40, tactical officers carried the handcuffed man out to the driveway, where a tactical medic checked him out before he was loaded into a Johnson County Med-Act ambulance.

The ambulance transported the man, in police custody, to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. According to recorded radio traffic, his injuries included bruising to his lower leg from being shot with a bean bag round. No other injuries were reported.

Residents of at least two neighboring houses were evacuated during the standoff. Police allowed those residents to return to their homes just after 8 p.m.

Police have not identified the suspect, and he remains in custody awaiting formal charges.

