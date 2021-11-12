Here’s where to find Thanksgiving meals, desserts this year in Johnson County

If you don’t want to cook a holiday meal on Nov. 25, Johnson County restaurants and bakeries have you covered.
Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and several Johnson County restaurants are taking orders to fill dinner tables. From sides and desserts to the turkey itself, there’s a little bit of everything for a Thanksgiving dinner from local restaurants.
Here’s where to get your Thanksgiving fixings in Johnson County this year:
- Broadmoor Bistro — The Shawnee Mission student-run kitchen’s Everything But the Turkey fundraiser is taking orders for pies, casseroles, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and more. Orders can be made online here by the Nov. 22 deadline. Orders can be picked up at 8200 W. 71st Street on Nov. 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
-
Dolce Bakery — The longtime Shops of Prairie Village baked goods supplier Dolce Bakery is taking Thanksgiving orders for pies, cakes, cookies and rolls until Nov. 20. Orders can be placed online here.
- Zarda Hickory Pit Bar-B-Q — Zarda in Lenexa is offering a Thanksgiving dinner with a 12 to 14-pound hickory smoked turkey, cornbread stuffing, a potato bake, dinner rolls and a bottle of its apple harvest bar-b-q sauce for $150 ($70 for just the turkey). Call or stop by before Nov. 19 to order and prepay for this meal.
- J. Gilbert’s Wood-fired Steaks and Seafood — Located in Overland Park, J. Gilbert’s is offering a carryout kit or a three-course Thanksgiving dinner for those who want to dine-in from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made online here, and the $175 carryout kit orders can be made via phone at (913) 642-8070.
- Great Harvest Bread Co. — A Corinth Square merchant, Great Harvest Bread Co.’s special Thanksgiving menu features holiday rolls, a turkey shaped bread, desserts like pumpkin pie and fudge brownies, and brunch and breakfast. Orders can be placed online here.
- The Brass Onion — Another Overland Park restaurant, The Brass Onion is offering meal kits that serve six people for $12o or 10 people for $200. Items include an oven-roasted turkey, a baked ham, salad, mashed potatoes and fresh baked rolls. The deadline to order is Nov. 19 at 12 p.m., and orders can be made online here.
- Social Suppers — Another Corinth Square merchant, Social Suppers is offering a $205 full and $115 half Thanksgiving package. Packages include a seasoned turkey breast, choice of three sides, turkey gravy, dinner rolls and dessert. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19 via phone at (913) 381-3910, or via walk-in.
- McClain’s Market — The Shawnee location is taking Thanksgiving orders until Nov. 21. Items include assorted pastries, a Thanksgiving cookie box, cakes, rolls and more. Orders can be placed online here.
