SMSD News: Celebrating American Education Week

Shawnee Mission is looking forward to observing American Education Week, November 15-19, 2021. During this week we celebrate public education and show our appreciation for the many individuals who work in our schools and make a difference in student lives every day.

The National Education Association (NEA) was one of the originators of American Education Week. In 1921, the NEA Representative Assembly suggested that one week each year be designated to shine a spotlight on public education. In its resolution, the NEA called for: “An education week…observed in all communities annually for the purpose of informing the public of the accomplishments and news of the public schools and to secure the cooperation and support of the public in meeting those needs.”

This year, American Education Week is more significant than ever, as we honor the educators and support professionals who have worked relentlessly to support student learning and keep SMSD strong during the pandemic.

Next week, all employees will receive notepads with the phrase “Stick Together.” The “Stick Together” theme was inspired by the book “Stick Together: A Simple Lesson to Build a Stronger Team” by Jon Gordon and Kate Leavell. The book tells the story that a single stick can be broken, but when bundled together with others, the sticks become unbreakable. This is a great analogy for the Shawnee Mission team. We hope the phrase will serve as a reminder that all SMSD employees work together as a team to help students achieve their personal best every day, and their work strengthens our community.

We encourage community members to celebrate with us throughout the week. Join us as we show our support for public schools and employees.

Here’s how to participate in the celebration!

Monday, Nov. 15 – Kickoff Day

Tuesday, Nov. 16- Spirit Day

Show your school and district spirit by wearing spirit wear.

Share your school and district spirit on social media by posting a picture and tagging the district @theSMSD and using the hashtags #StickTogether and #SMSDStrongSpiritDay.

Wednesday, Nov. 17- Celebrate Our Dedicated Staff

Please share your thanks to SMSD employees by sending a personal note.

Use this stationery to print or email a thank you note to an SMSD employee.

Thursday, Nov. 18 – Future Teacher Day in the SMSD

Any potential future teachers are encouraged to dress up like a teacher, as the future depends on you!

Friday- Substitute Educators Day

Thank a substitute with a personal note.

Use this stationery to print or email a thank you note to a substitute teacher.

American Education Week gives everyone the opportunity to honor each and every person who works hard to ensure a quality education for Shawnee Mission students. We encourage our community to express thanks and gratitude for all employees, remembering the challenges they have overcome, and all they do in service of public education and our students.