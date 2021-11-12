Miracle holiday pop-up bar opening new location at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing

Miracle, a holiday pop-up bar that’s been operating in the area for a few years, is expanding with a new location in Leawood’s Town Center Crossing for 2021.

Miracle first launched in the Kansas City area in 2018. Since then, the pop-up bar has returned annually to serve up holiday-themed drinks in festively decorated spaces.

Going on their fourth year at their Plaza location, Rockhill Restaurant Group co-owners Zach Marten and Bret Springs decided to expand Miracle into three new locations, including a new private event space.

The 2021 Miracle line-up includes locations at:

Miracle at Town Center: 4311 W. 119th St., Leawood

Miracle on the Plaza: 4807 Jefferson St., Kansas City, Mo.

Miracle at Power & Light: 1323 Walnut St., Kansas City, Mo.

Miracle on Main (Private Events Only): 1617 Main St., Kansas City, Mo.

“Our Plaza location has become a holiday tradition for many and we’re excited to move into the Power & Light District and Town Center Crossing for the first time,” Marten said.

The menu will feature several holiday themed cocktails, such as the Snowball Old-Fashioned, Christmas Carol Barrel, Christmapolitan and the Jingle Bells Nog.

All drinks will be served in Miracle glassware, including Santa mugs and reindeer Collins glasses.

“Miracle is known for being an over-the-top experience and we will be tripling the festive fun and holiday cheer again this year,” Springs said.

The Plaza location is scheduled to open on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, while the other three new locations are set to open the following day on Nov. 26.

Walk-ins are welcomed, however, guests can also make paid reservations on Miracle’s website starting Nov. 12 at 10 a.m.