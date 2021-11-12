Briefly Noted: 100-year-old Marine honored at Lenexa’s annual Marine Corps breakfast

100-year-old Marine honored at Lenexa’s annual Marine Corps breakfast

The Lenexa Police Department on Wednesday hosted its 26th annual United States Marine Corps birthday breakfast and Toys for Tots toy drive at the Lenexa Community Center in Old Town Lenexa.

This year’s guest of honor, Max Deweese, pictured above with his arm raised, is 100 years old and a World War II Combat Veteran and COVID-19 survivor. Deweese currently serves in the Marine Corps League, volunteering weekly with Meals on Wheels, and is also active in the Salvation Army, Friends In Service of Heroes, the Commemorative Air Force and his church, Country Club Christian, according to a press release.

The birthday breakfast event started in 1995 with a handful of Marines who gathered at the Lenexa police station to celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps, according to a press release. The event has grown over the years with more than 200 Marines and military veterans in attendance.

Mission Business District to host Sip and Shop on Nov. 13

The Mission Business District is hosting a Sip and Shop event on Nov. 13.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., customers are encouraged to shop locally for the holiday season. Libations will be available at some shops, though it is up to each individual shop, according to a Facebook event.

Southbound Ridgeview Road closed Friday just south of Prairie Star Parkway

Southbound Ridgeview Road will be closed from Prairie Star Parkway to 98th Street starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, weather permitting, to allow Evergy’s contractor to unload and place an electrical structure, according to the city of Lenexa.

The road is expected to reopen by noon the same day, and a marked detour route will be provided via Prairie Star Parkway to Britton Street to 99th Street.