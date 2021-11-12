5 to Try: Post readers’ picks for best pizza in Johnson County 🍕

We asked, and you delivered (get it? Because you deliver pizza!)

Based on dozens of reader recommendations, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best pizza in Johnson County! The Post picks for the best ‘zza are part of our ongoing 5 to Try series, and you kept it crusty, cheesy, saucy and best of all, LOCAL.

You might see your regular pizza joint on this list, and no doubt you’ve heard of some of these fan favorites. But hopefully you’ll discover a new place to try. Let us know what you think in the comments and on social media!

Here we go…

Old Shawnee Pizza

Readers blew this one out of the park with many, many recommendations, including some of the most favorite pies on the menu. With two locations in downtown Shawnee and Lenexa, this is hands down this week’s number one pick for best pizza.

“Our family gets Old Shawnee Pizza (off Nieman and Johnson Drive) once a week,” said Post reader Leslie Christy. “I don’t know what it is but the standard crust is always baked to perfection. No cheese sliding off like you get at some places with an undercooked crust.”

Robyn (rbarreca) of Instagram recommends getting shredded Canadian bacon on your pizza. Jill (jillykin65) prefers the “Mac” Daddy with mac’ and cheese and bacon.

Old Shawnee Pizza’s two locations include 6000 Roger Drive in downtown Shawnee and 19617 W. 101st St. in Lenexa. Hours for both locations are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Minsky’s Pizza

With more than a dozen locations on both sides of the state line, Minsky’s rises to the top as one of Kansas City’s premier pizza brands.

How to pick the best part about Minsky’s? The fact that there’s something for everyone is an excellent place to start. Try any of their appetizers, salads, pasta and sandwiches, or go for a slice of one of their gourmet pizzas.

Top takes from readers are the Prime Cut, Barbecue Chicken or the Combo (Post reader Tom Swenson likes The Combo on Minsky’s original crust!). Kim Hoffman from Instagram also recommends the Cheeseburger pizza.

Buffalo State Pizza Company

Located in downtown Overland Park, Buffalo State Pizza Company offers some of the best New York-style pizza in the Kansas City metro area.

“Buffalo State Pizza takes the cake for me!” said Leslie Cimino from Instagram. “Big, crispy, foldable slices, creative toppings, great sauce, fun staff and excellent prices! And, LOCAL! What more could one want in a little slice of heaven?”

Plus, the menu offers large pizza slices, clever toppings and something for everyone.

“Buffalo State Pizza Co. OP does it right with those giant personal slices,” said Post reader Anthony Broderguy, who recommends trying the Parma with prosciutto, blue cheese, caramelized red onion and romano.

Buffalo State Pizza Company has a second location in the Crossroads District in Kansas City, Missouri. Sticking to Overland Park? Visit them at 7901 Santa Fe Drive. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-7 p.m. Sunday.

Third Coast Pizza

Taking a step off the beaten path, Third Coast Pizza in Lenexa offers authentic Chicago-style deep dish pizzas. And boy are they popular!

Readers like Shanta Dickerson recommend trying The Windy City with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and meatballs and Italian sausage from Kansas City’s very own Scimeca’s, a local and well known sausage company.

An avid pizza lover from Chicago, owner Sean Meyer and his wife, Chris Meyer, certainly bring those authentic Chicago flavors to the Kansas City metro area

“We’re named after the coastline of Lake Michigan; that’s where the name comes from,” said Sean Meyer. “We have Chicago-style hotdogs, Italian beef, and deep-dish pizza. That’s really hard to find in Kansas, pretty much anywhere outside of Illinois.”

Pizza Shoppe

If you’re looking for that classic Kansas City flavor in your pizza, then this local pizzeria is the place for you. Pizza Shoppe certainly has bragging rights, and for good reason.

“Pizza Shoppe is one of the oldest and longest-held, single-family businesses in Kansas City – wooing customers one phenomenal pizza at a time with a one-of-a-kind cracker crust, fresh, tasty toppings and an atmosphere unlike any other,” Pizza Shoppe boasts on its Facebook page.

With locations across the metro area and particularly in Johnson County, Pizza Shoppe is the go-to for many of our readers who love a good slice of pizza. Try the Original Roundtable, Butcher Block or Garden Supreme, or make your own.