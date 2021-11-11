Shawnee launching pilot property tax rebate program for low-income residents

The city of Shawnee is officially launching a new city property tax rebate program for low-income residents.

After some discussion Monday, the Shawnee City Council unanimously approved the pilot program, which would allow a 100% rebate on the city portion of property taxes, up to $500, for residents who would qualify for the program.

The majority of funds for the program, about $98,000, are the remaining balance in the city’s 10 Quivira Community Improvement District Fund. Total funding allocation is $100,000, with the additional money coming from other city funding sources.

Here’s how the program works.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the city’s Property Tax Rebate Program, taxpayers must:

Be a current Shawnee resident

Live in and own your home

Be current on your property taxes and special assessments

Meet certain income guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Below is a chart for the income guidelines from HUD.

How to apply for the Property Tax Rebate Program

To apply for the Property Tax Rebate Program, submit the following information to the city clerk’s office in person, by mail, or via email at cityclerk@cityofshawnee.org. A draft of the application is available to review here.

Completely fill out and sign the application.

Submit proof of the most recent annual income for all household members, such as a tax return and/or Social Security statement.

The city will accept applications from Jan. 1, 2022, to April 30, 2022.

The city will review applications starting May 1, 2022, and checks will be mailed after June 1, 2022.

The city will accept the following types reports to show as proof of income during the application process:

Earnings (wages, salaries, and self-employment income)

Interest, dividends, and other net income

Rents, royalties, estate, and trust income

Retirement pensions and annuities

Survivor pensions and annuities

Disability pensions and annuities

Realized capital gains (losses)

Alimony, child support payments

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Unemployment, workers compensation, severance pay

Veterans payments

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city website. Discussion begins at 48:25.