New liquor store coming to growing part of western Shawnee

A new liquor store is coming to the Grey Oaks shopping center along K-7 Highway in a growing part of western Shawnee.

Once built, Grey Oaks Liquor Store will be located on an acre on the southeast corner of West 55th Terrace and Roberts Street.

Here is a design rendering of the plan:

Accompanying the new 11,500-square-foot building at 22731 W. 55th Terrace are construction of two private access points, an internal parking lot with 30 parking spaces, plus connections to a nearby Firestone.

The site will also include landscaping, walkable connections and related improvements, according to city documents.

Here is an aerial image of the site plans.

The Shawnee Planning Commission on Nov. 1 voted 10-0 to approve a final site plan and final plat for the project. Commissioner Carol Norman was absent.

There was no discussion or public comment.