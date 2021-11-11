Briefly Noted: Merriam seeks Ward 4 councilmember after residents elect Mayor Bob Pape

Merriam seeks Ward 4 councilmember after residents elect Mayor Bob Pape

The city of Merriam is seeking a resident to fill the now vacant Ward 4 councilmember seat.

After residents elected Mayor Bob Pape, the Ward 4 councilmember seat opened up. The position is open to Ward 4 residents. Those who wish to apply can fill out a statement of qualifications and attach a letter of interest online here by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The current city council will interview candidates at the Dec. 13 council meeting, and vote for a new councilmember. The person selected will serve the remainder of Pape’s 2-year term, according to a city Facebook post.