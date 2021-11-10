Prairie Village Police seek public’s help in finding autistic man reported missing Tuesday

Prairie Village Police are seeking the public’s help in searching for an adult man with autism who was reported missing Tuesday evening.

In a release, police say they received a call just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday reporting that McGuire Thomas, 22, was missing.

Thomas is described as 5’9″ tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a NASA shirt and black sweatpants.

Police say he was last seen about 2 p.m. Tuesday near his residence at 86th Terrace and Nall Avenue in Prairie Village.

Late Thursday afternoon, police report that Thomas’ phone was pinged in the area of 87th Street and Glenwood in Overland Park.

Police say McGuire Thomas is described as “low-functioning” and “mostly non-verbal.”

“He may react physically to a stranger,” the Prairie Village Police release said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prairie Village Police at 913-642-6868 or by calling 911.