Johnson County’s own Paul Rudd named People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Move over Jason Sudeikis, it is time for another Johnson County celebrity to receive a bit of extra limelight this year.

Paul Rudd, a Lenexa native and Shawnee Mission West graduate, was named People magazine’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive.

The announcement first came Tuesday night on CBS “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and blew across social media after that.

Known for his charming humor in movies like in “Clueless,” “This is 40,” and “Anchorman”, Rudd, now 52, has also become a blockbuster action idol in Marvel’s “Ant-Man.”

Still, “Sexiest Man Alive” is new territory.

Rudd said he was shocked but honored to receive the recognition.

According to People, in addition to his “gorgeous green eyes and easy grin,” it is that humbleness that Rudd has possessed throughout his long-standing career that makes him worthy of the honor.

“Despite his rise to leading man superstardom, Rudd insists he’s most happy at home with his wife of 18 years, Julie, 53, and their kids Jack, 17, and Darby, 12,” People’s summary said.

In 1995, Rudd had his first major breakout performance in “Clueless.” He continued his acting success throughout the years by starring in several classic comedies, such as “Anchorman,” before reaching superstar status as a Marvel superhero.

Rudd is currently working with Will Ferrel once more, this time for a new Apple TV+ series “The Shrink Next Door.”

Additionally, the actor is taking on a roll in the latest reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Rudd said he fully expects his friends and family to tease him about being awarded this honor, but he will take it in stride and embrace that he is now “officially sexy.”

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and Michael B. Jordan,” Rudd said, according to People. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yacht life.”

The success of Rudd is just another celebrity milestone that Johnson County residents can add to their books this year.

Another Johnson County native, Jason Sudeikis, has also rocketed to international celebrity this year for his wildly popular Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” including taking home seven awards at the 73rd Emmy Awards in September.

Sudeikis was even recently awarded with his own “Jason Sudeikis Day” on Oct. 18 by the city of Overland Park as a way to celebrate the actors many accomplishments in 2021.

No surprise if there’s a “Paul Rudd Day” soon in Johnson County, too.