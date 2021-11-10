Lenexa Police issue safety warning after 2 armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace

Lenexa Police say one person is in custody, linked to two separate armed robberies Tuesday that began as Facebook Marketplace transactions.

In a statement on Facebook Tuesday night, investigators say the incidents took place in the parking lots of a gas station and a grocery store.

Lenexa Police urged residents to be cautious about meeting in person for transactions and suggested they arrange sales at a police station.

“With the holidays approaching, these types of person-to-person sales are likely to increase,” police said on Facebook. “We strongly recommend meeting up at a police station to conduct these transactions.”

The statement goes on to say that residents can arrange transactions to take place in the front circle drive of the Lenexa Police station on 87th Street Parkway or even in the lobby.

Lenexa Police say the person connected to Tuesday’s armed robberies was taken into custody with the help of Olathe Police.

Facebook’s own guidelines urge users when buying and selling on Marketplace to arrange in-person meetings in public, well-lit areas and to tell friends or family members where and when you are meeting.

“If you see any signs of suspicious activity [during the course of a transaction], immediately cancel the transaction, report the listing or person and call the local authorities if necessary,” the Facebook guidelines read.

Users are also encouraged to review sellers’ profiles and their previous Marketplace activity, as well as any ratings they may have received from prior transactions.

The tech website CNET offers these additional tips for avoiding trouble or scams while buying and selling on Facebook Marketplace.