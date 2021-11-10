Briefly Noted: Catholic Cemeteries hosting Veterans Day tribute program Nov. 11

Catholic Cemeteries hosting Veterans Day tribute program Nov. 11

Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas is hosting a special tribute program in observance of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The program takes place at 2 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Mausoleum Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery, 83rd and Quivira Road in Lenexa. The event is open to veterans, family members and friends.

The American Legion Band will perform a patriotic musical prelude at 1:30 p.m., and Louis Vallejo, retired senior master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, and retired captain from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, will serve as featured speaker for the event.

Prairie Village Foundation to host annual gingerbread house decorating party

The Prairie Village Foundation is hosting its annual gingerbread house decorating party on Dec. 5.

Proceeds will go toward “summer recreation scholarships for qualified Prairie Village families,” according to a city tweet. It is $45 per gingerbread house with a maximum of four people per house, according to the tweet. The event will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Briarwood Elementary, but to-go houses are also available.

Sign up online here before Nov. 30.