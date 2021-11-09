The Social Bar and Grill in Shawnee wants to host live music and has plan for limiting noise complaints

The Social Bar and Grill is planning to bring live music to its new location near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road.

Formerly located on Nieman Road, where it was branded as Garrett’s Bar and Grill, The Social opened in the spring at 13410 W. 62nd Terrace. The site was previously home to The Roxy, a nightclub that shuttered in late March following numerous noise complaints that stemmed from live entertainment.

After some generally positive discussion about concerns with the history of noise complaints at the site and some comments from The Social owners, the Shawnee Planning Commission on Nov. 1 voted 10-0 to recommend approval of a one-year special use permit for live entertainment. Commissioner Carol Norman was absent.

The Shawnee City Council will consider the item Nov. 22.

Offering more ‘easy-going’ music

The Social owners, Oronde Smith and Jordan Grove, say they hope to host guitar and acoustic bands as part of a live entertainment permit with the city of Shawnee.

City staff noted that the owners are aware of the location’s history with noise complaints stemming from The Roxy’s live entertainment.

“It’s totally different than what The Roxy was doing,” Smith said, noting that they reconfigured the space to make it up to code.

Smith noted that they’re planning to offer more “adult entertainment,” including easy-going music, classic rock and ‘80s type music.

“Because personally, I don’t want to deal with, I don’t want to say ‘the young people’ music, I’m just trying to be as candid as I can without sounding like I’m pointing a certain crowd out,” Smith added. “But that’s our goal.”

How The Social plans to contain noise

The owners said they connected with neighboring homeowners to the north and plan to offer live entertainment only on Friday and Saturday, ending at midnight instead of 2 a.m., city staff noted.

The owners also installed carpet to help contain noise and keep any north-facing doors closest to the neighborhood closed during performances.

City staff also recommended that all live entertainment remain indoors.

Multiple planning commissioners asked the city staff to keep a close eye on the restaurant once a live entertainment permit is issued. Commissioner Kathy Peterson suggested the city check in on The Social at least six months from now to make sure it hasn’t disrupted the surrounding neighborhood.

“We don’t want to make the residents suffer through that, but it appears that this owner has far more interest in becoming part of the neighborhood instead of in opposition to [it],” Peterson said.

Smith said that as a Shawnee resident, he has no desire to cause trouble for the neighborhood and applauded the city for planning to check in on his business.

A special use permit for live entertainment is also subject to review by the city should any noise complaints or other issues arise. The permit is also reviewed after one year and then on a three- or four-year cycle after that.

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city’s website. Discussion begins at 20:06.