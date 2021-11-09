Shawnee Mission North students stage walkout, call on school to address alleged sexual assaults

More than 100 Shawnee Mission North High School students staged a walkout Monday morning, calling on administrators to address sexual assault allegations against students.

The walkout came a few days after the creation of a Change.org petition that urges the school’s administration to take action on not only the sexual assault reports, but also harassment and violence.

“Shawnee Mission North has done absolutely nothing about this unacceptable behavior going on,” the online petition reads. “This needs to change. There have been several reports of sexual assault, harassment, & violence at this school and whenever reported, administration does absolutely nothing. This is no way to run a school.”

As of Tuesday, the petition had garnered more than 460 signatures.

On Monday, some students began receiving word of the walkout via Instagram and Snapchat.

An estimated 150 students walked out of class and gathered across Johnson Drive in the parking lot of The Filling Station coffee shop, holding signs that read “This is not a joke” and “You’re worth more than just a body.”

The Post talked to several students on the scene who said that despite reporting a number of sexual assaults that had occurred on and off campus to the school administration, nothing so far has been been done.

“We’ve came to the principals, we’ve came to the administrators about it and they haven’t done anything,” freshman Kaycee Vierra said. “As students we can’t do anything, but the most we can do is protest. So we go out and we take our rights and protest so we can have change.”

The district did not immediately respond to the Post’s requests for comment, but KSHB reports that district spokesperson David Smith told the TV station that there was a “specific complaint that we learned about” Monday morning and that “the administration is dealing with that.”

KSHB also reported that Overland Park Police said that SM North’s school resource officer did take a report involving two students on campus.

The Post asked SM North Principal David Ewers for comment at the school, but he deferred to the district for comment.

Nikki Kosman, a SM North freshman who participated in the walkout, said she and her peers wanted to take action against the “multiple sexual assaults” that have happened at school.

Kosman said she and others have also spoken out about sexual assaults that haven’t happened at school to bring more awareness to the issue.

A majority of students returned to class after the walkout, but by Monday afternoon there were still around 40 students sitting on the school’s front lawn in protest.

Although Ewers deferred to the district for comment for this story, Kosman said he told students he respected the protest and “understands [students] want to be heard.”