Briefly Noted: Lenexa seeking public input on comprehensive plan

Lenexa seeking public input on comprehensive plan

Lenexa is seeking public input on a comprehensive plan that will guide future development in the city. Once completed and adopted by the city council, the comprehensive plan will serve as “aspirational, reflecting the vision of the community, and technical in nature, laying out the framework for how development will occur,” according to the city of Lenexa.

The city’s comprehensive plan will address:

Community Vision, Goals and Objectives

Land Use & Development

Housing & Neighborhoods

Economic Development

Transportation & Mobility

Community Facilities & Infrastructure

Natural Areas, Parks & Open Space

Implementation Strategies

Click here to learn more about the plan and find ways to provide input as a stakeholder.

Nearly 20 older Johnson Countians named 70 Over 70 winners

Nearly 20 older residents from Johnson County were named 70 Over 70 winners through the KC Shepherd’s Center. These include:

Jennifer Ashby (Lake Quivira)

Emily Ballentine (Fairway)

John Ball (Overland Park)

Alfred Biggs (Prairie Village)

Cathy Boyer-Shesol (Mission)

Gary H. Cortes (Mission Hills)

Doug and Pam DeTray (Overland Park)

David and Dianne Jones (Olathe)

Katherine Keller (Leawood)

Ed King (Overland Park)

Nevada Lee (Leawood)

Bob Liepsner (Overland Park)

Sharon Lundy (Mission)

Joe Madrigal (Merriam)

Barbara Lerner Palan (Overland Park)

Clayton Smith (Stilwell)

Mai Tseng (Overland Park)

Click here to see the full list of honorees, who were celebrated in a virtual ceremony last week.

Flat Rock Creek Trail in Lenexa to close for three weeks

Lenexa will close Flat Rock Creek Trail starting Monday, Nov. 8, for about three weeks, weather permitting. This closure will allow crews to replace the 6-foot asphalt trail with a 10-foot concrete trail.

The city is performing this work as part of the 2021-2022 Sidewalk Replacement Program. Over the next two years, the program will repair about three miles of sidewalks, improve 1/2 mile of trail and fill in several sidewalk gaps across the city to enhance the safety of our pedestrian network.