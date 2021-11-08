Updates from Johnson County Community College: Discover a passion for fashion in our Fashion Merchandising and Design Program

Fashion is a perfect blend of art and commerce. In JCCC’s Fashion Merchandising and Design program, students learn to combine their creativity and business interests for a career in the global fashion industry.

Program details

Fashion Merchandising and Design students develop an appreciation for style and quality while learning how to navigate the ever-changing marketplace. Our curriculum prepares students for careers in retail management, retail sales, apparel design, illustration and market representative positions.

Classes are taught by experienced instructors who use the latest technology, including product lifecycle management (PLM) software. JCCC is one of few apparel design programs in the country to incorporate this platform in our curriculum!

We offer three degree or certificate options:

Apparel Design and Technology, AAS – Learn how to take a design through the creative process from concept to production. Students will develop a collection of original designs to add to their portfolio.

– Learn how to take a design through the creative process from concept to production. Students will develop a collection of original designs to add to their portfolio. Fashion Merchandising and Marketing, AAS – Students will study the whole supply chain, from manufacturing and buying to promoting and selling, while growing both creative skills and analytical problem-solving abilities.

– Students will study the whole supply chain, from manufacturing and buying to promoting and selling, while growing both creative skills and analytical problem-solving abilities. Visual Merchandising Certificate – This option teaches the importance of visual merchandising and its impact on the success of the retailer. Students will learn how to create effective visual displays to increase retail sales.

Extracurricular experiences

Learning opportunities outside of the classroom are an important part of the college experience. For example, students in this semester’s Visual Merchandising class created on-campus window displays inspired by a presentation on “Fast Fashion and Sustainability.” The displays feature recycled clothing items to help shine a light on waste in the fashion industry and ways to promote sustainable alternatives.

Students can always draw inspiration from JCCC’s 1,600 piece FMD Historical Fashion Collection, with clothing that dates all the way back to the 1850s. The collection highlights the history of fashion, prominent Kansas City women and the artistry of apparel design throughout the years.

JCCC’s annual fashion show provides an opportunity for students to showcase their original designs and network with industry professionals. All proceeds directly benefit Fashion Merchandising and Design student scholarships.

Take the next step

Learn more about JCCC’s Fashion Merchandising and Design program and the exciting opportunities that await. Our steps to enroll are quick, easy and there’s no fee to apply!